NBA to provide thousands of free COVID-19 tests at Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday that they will provide thousands of no-cost COVID-19 PCR tests in Orlando.

They said that the program will provide free, daily COVID-19 PCR tests at a mobile collection at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

Those interested in getting one can make an appointment by completing a brief survey HERE.

The NBA said that they are also working with a nationwide coalition of health officials and other partners to encourage coronavirus survivors to donate plasma for research and treatments. They also share the latest health and safety information and resources regarding the pandemic.

