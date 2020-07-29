Almost 500 United Airlines employees at Orlando International Airport laid off after devastating COVID-19 loss

article

Hundreds of United Airlines employees at Orlando International Airport have been let go after devastating losses caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

United Airlines confirmed to FOX 35 in Orlando on Wednesday that 447 of their employees at the Orlando International Airport have been laid off. In addition, another 109 employees at the Tampa International Airport were let go as well.

The airline explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on their business, as governmental restrictions, stay-at-home orders, and the lack of a medical solution for coronavirus has brought bookings and demand for travel to a standstill. They said that they have lost billions over dollars over the last three-months and continue to spend more than they are taking in.

They added that "we expect that travel demand will not go back to 'normal' until there is a vaccine for COVID-19."

