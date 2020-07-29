Gov. DeSantis extends moratorium on foreclosures and evictions through September 1st

article

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state to September 1st.

This now marks the fourth extension of an executive order that was first issued on April 2, near the beginning of the coronavirus furloughs and layoffs that impacted thousands of homeowners and renters.

The moratorium on evictions only applies to issues related to non-payment and it does not relieve homeowners or renters from paying at some point. The order simply prevents evictions from being processed by the courts.

Experts say renters facing eviction due to nonpayment should contact their landlord to try and work out a payment plan, while homeowners should reach out to their lenders.

