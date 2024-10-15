Flagler County suffers $18.8 million in damages from Hurricane Milton

Flagler County has incurred an estimated $18.8 million in damages from Hurricane Milton, leading officials to urge property owners without adequate insurance to apply for FEMA assistance.

Flagler Beach suffered the most damage at $10.95 million, with Palm Coast following at $4.69 million.

Residents can apply for aid through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. The registration deadline is expected around December 10, but may change. Early application is encouraged.

After registering, applicants will receive instructions by mail or email, including details for potential home inspections. Assistance may include financial aid or temporary housing. "Most help will cover lodging, rent, or home repairs," said Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

Other types of FEMA assistance include:

Displacement Assistance: Up to two weeks of lodging based on a state-identified rate.

Serious Needs Assistance: One-time payment of $770 for those with urgent needs after a home inspection.

Clean and Sanitize Assistance: $300 for cleaning services like mucking and gutting for habitable homes.

Medical/Dental Assistance: Coverage for disaster-related medical or dental care.

Childcare Assistance: Aid for childcare expenses caused by the disaster.

Personal Property Assistance: Funds to repair or replace essential personal property not covered by insurance.

Transportation Assistance: Help for repairing or replacing one vehicle per household made inoperable by the storm.

Moving and Storage Assistance: Aid for moving to a new primary residence or storing property during repairs.

Miscellaneous Assistance: Reimbursement for items purchased for recovery or to regain access to a residence.

Group Flood Insurance Policy: Three years of coverage, with the requirement to maintain flood insurance afterward.

As of October 15, Flagler County has reported an estimated 145,300 cubic yards of structural debris and 43,400 cubic yards of vegetative debris.

Damage assessments include 308 properties with minor impacts, 70 with moderate damage, 17 with major damage, and 27 listed as inaccessible.

No structures were reported as destroyed.