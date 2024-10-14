Volusia Sheriff's Office identifies 4 people killed during Hurricane Milton

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the four people who died in the county during Hurricane Milton.

The deaths were reported in Orange City, Ormond Beach, and Port Orange. VSO previously said two people were killed after trees fell on their homes, and that two others suffered medical events during the storm.

One person was reportedly killed during a storm-related traffic crash in Polk County, and at least four people were reportedly killed in St. Lucie County after tornadoes hit the area.

VSO identified the four people as:

Randal Snyder, 66, of Orange City

Karen Zahnen, 79, of Ormond Beach

William Stone, 89, of Ormond Beach

Mary Wagoner, 53, of Port Orange

Randal Snyder suffered a heart attack while boarding up his home ahead of Hurricane Milton, according to Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood remembered Snyder over the weekend as someone whose "family was his whole world." "He attended every concert, play, and soccer game the kids had," Sheriff Chitwood said in a Facebook post.

"What a legacy to leave behind. My heart goes out to this family and each of the families who lost a loved one because of this storm."

Karen Zahnen, 79, was killed after a tree fell on her house and into her bedroom officials said. William Stone, 89, suffered a medical event, but due to flooding, first responders were unable to get to his home right away. Mary Wagoner, 53, died after a tree fell into her bedroom.

When did Hurricane Milton make landfall over Florida? Where did Hurricane Milton make landfall?

Hurricane Milton made landfall over Siesta Key, Florida, south of Tampa, on Wednesday night, Oct. 9, as a Category 3 hurricane. It then trekked across Central Florida before reaching the Atlantic Ocean.

Record-setting tornado warnings in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

Before Milton made landfall, more than 120 tornadoes were issued across Florida, the most ever issued in a 24-hour period across the state. Not every warning resulted in a confirmed tornado.

Cocoa Beach was hit especially hard after a tornado impacted that area, ripping the roofs off homes.

