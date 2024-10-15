Invest 94L: Atlantic system shows growing potential for tropical development, no threat to Florida

A low-pressure system in the central tropical Atlantic is producing occasional showers and thunderstorms. While dry air is currently preventing its development, conditions are expected to improve later this week. As the system moves westward, it could strengthen into a tropical depression as it approaches the Leeward Islands by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of forming in the next 48 hours, increasing to 60% over the next seven days.

In the Western Caribbean, another low-pressure area may develop later this week. Gradual development is possible if it stays over water while moving toward northern Central America, potentially bringing heavy rainfall to the region. This system has almost no chance of forming in the next two days, but a 30% chance within the next week.

These systems highlight increasing tropical activity, and residents in potentially affected areas are encouraged to stay updated as the hurricane season progresses.