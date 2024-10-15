Sarah Boone trial: Jury selection continues on day two of trial

The second day of the Sarah Boone murder trial continues with jury selection at the Orange County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Another panel of 50 potential jurors will be questioned Tuesday after 100 were brought in Monday.

The tricky thing with this jury selection is that this trial is expected to last about 3 weeks.

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte spoke to some of the jurors who were not selected, they said the length of the trial is what they had a problem with. Many people said they couldn't afford to be out of work for that long.

The other issue is that this is a high-profile case and, according to court officials, many potential jurors have seen the phone video, interrogation video, photos of the suitcase and the body-cam video.

Both the state and the defense have expressed they would prefer jurors to not have seen this evidence before the trial.

