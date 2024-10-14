Astor residents brace for record flooding as St. Johns River rises

Some Astor residents are bracing for more flooding from Hurricane Milton, just two years after Hurricane Ian forced them from their homes. The St. Johns River is expected to reach "major flood stage" next week, leaving many on edge.

Homes in the area are already underwater, and conditions continue to worsen. The National Weather Service recently confirmed that flood levels have broken records, surpassing those seen during Hurricane Ian. As of now, residents have either evacuated or are preparing to endure the rising waters.

David Fontaine, an Astor resident since 1998, is worried about the flooding.

"We’ll just put things up higher and keep praying that it doesn’t rise too much," he said. "I have a motor home and friends who will let me park it on higher ground, but this time, I’m staying until it gets really high."

Fontaine has his RV parked in the driveway and stocked with food and supplies, ready to evacuate with his wife Kathy, their parrot Birdy, and their dog Harry if needed.

The St. Johns River is expected to crest between October 22 and 25.

