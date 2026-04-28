Timothy Hudson trial: Date set for stepbrother accused of killing Anna Kepner

The Brief The federal trial for 16-year-old Timothy Hudson, who is accused of raping and murdering his stepsister Anna Kepner during a cruise last November, is scheduled to begin on June 1. Hudson, who was charged as an adult and pleaded not guilty on April 22, is currently on pre-trial release. While court records show he was granted temporary daily release to work with his father's landscaping business, prosecutors are currently moving to have his release revoked before the jury trial commences.



A trial for a Florida teen accused of raping and murdering his stepsister on a cruise vacation last November is set for June.

Timothy Hudson, 16, is ordered to appear in court for a trial date – set to start on June 1. This comes after Hudson did not appear in court last week after being charged as an adult in connection to the death of Anna Kepner.

What we know:

April 27 court documents gathered from the United States District Court Southern District of Florida show a judge's motion for Hudson's criminal jury trial to begin on June 1 at 9 a.m.

This order comes after Hudson pleaded not guilty on April 22 and requested a jury trial. Hudson did not appear in court in person.

Read more: Who is Timothy Hudson? Florida teen charged with murder, assault of Anna Kepner on cruise ship

Prior to being charged as an adult, Hudson was released into the care of his uncle, court documents show. The documents detailed that Hudson, who is on pre-trial release, is allowed to leave the home in his uncle's custody and can't be alone with anyone younger than 18 years old. Timothy is also supervised under GPS monitoring.

The court also permitted Timothy to temporarily be released into his father's care from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. – who owns a landscaping business, court records show.

The prosection is arguing to have the release revoked, a motion said.

Who is Anna Kepner?

The backstory:

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, while the cruise ship she was on – Carnival's Horizon – was returning from international waters to PortMiami. Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship along with her stepbrother, stepsister, stepmother, dad, brother and grandparents. She shared a room with her stepbrother, Timothy, and her half-brother, unsealed court records show.

A medical examiner determined that Anna died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen. As of April 14, the Miami-Dade medical examiner continues to decline to release Anna Kepner's autopsy report – citing that records that contain active criminal intelligence information or active criminal investigative information are exempt from public disclosure.

Prosecutors allege that between November 6 and 7, 2025, Kepner's stepbrother sexually assaulted and intentionally killed his stepsister aboard the Carnival cruise ship. On March 10, Timothy was indicted by a grand jury as an adult on felony charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse, unsealed court records show.

If convicted on both charges, the stepbrother would face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Read more: Who is Anna Kepner? Florida teen, 18, found dead onboard Carnival cruise ship

Receiving treatment after alleged murder

After the ship returned to PortMiami, Timothy was reportedly admitted into a medical facility when the family returned to PortMiami.

In a Nov. 9 text exchange between Timothy's parents, his mom spoke about a short interaction she had with her son while he was in a facility.

Read more: Text messages reveal family conversations hours after teen's death aboard cruise ship

"I was able to talk to him last night for under two minutes briefly he just keeps repeating over and over he can’t remember anything," Timothy's mom, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner said.

The son took medication for ADHD and insomnia, Hudson-Kepner said during the Dec. 5 court hearing. He had not taken the insomnia medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found, his mom confirmed before a judge in court.