4.3 magnitude earthquake near Cuba, a day after 6.1 earthquake

A smaller 4.3.-magnitude earthquake happened Tuesday night near Cuba, a day after a large 6.1-magnitude earthquake sent shakes and trembles across parts of Florida.

Where did the earthquake happen?

Tuesday night's quake occurred shortly after 9 p.m., roughly 105 kilometers (or 65 miles) from Mantua, Cuba, the same general area as the earlier earthquake, according to the USGS's earthquake map.

It had a depth of roughly 16 kilometers, or 9 miles.

What are aftershocks?

Aftershocks, smaller earthquakes that happen in the same area as a larger earthquake, are common.

A seismologist with the USGS told FOX 35 on Monday that he would expect aftershocks following Monday's 6.1-magnittude earthquake.

There have been at least 3 earthquakes reported along the Caribbean Plate in the last 24 hours, according to the USGS earthquake map.

However, any earthquake smaller than a magnitude 6 would likely not be felt in Florida, the official said.

One of the strongest earthquakes recorded in the Gulf region: USGS records

Monday's 6.1-magnitude earthquake is one of the strongest ever recorded in the Gulf.

#1: 6.4 - August 26, 1959

#2: 6.1 - June 8, 2026

#3: 5.9 - September 10, 2006

#4: 5.3 - October 23, 1992

#5: 5.0 - July 25, 1978