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4.3 magnitude earthquake near Cuba, a day after 6.1 earthquake

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FOX 35 Orlando
Earthquakes
Published June 9, 2026 11:53 PM EDT
Published June 9, 2026 11:53 PM EDT
Earthquake near Cuba shakes parts of Florida
Earthquake near Cuba shakes parts of Florida

Earthquake near Cuba shakes parts of Florida

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit just off the Cuba on Monday, and it felt across Florida. R.M. Russo, an associate professor at the University of Central Florida, joins Good Day Orlando to talk more about the rare earthquake. 

A smaller 4.3.-magnitude earthquake happened Tuesday night near Cuba, a day after a large 6.1-magnitude earthquake sent shakes and trembles across parts of Florida.

Where did the earthquake happen?

Tuesday night's quake occurred shortly after 9 p.m., roughly 105 kilometers (or 65 miles) from Mantua, Cuba, the same general area as the earlier earthquake, according to the USGS's earthquake map.

It had a depth of roughly 16 kilometers, or 9 miles.

What are aftershocks?

Aftershocks, smaller earthquakes that happen in the same area as a larger earthquake, are common.

A seismologist with the USGS told FOX 35 on Monday that he would expect aftershocks following Monday's 6.1-magnittude earthquake.

There have been at least 3 earthquakes reported along the Caribbean Plate in the last 24 hours, according to the USGS earthquake map.

However, any earthquake smaller than a magnitude 6 would likely not be felt in Florida, the official said.

One of the strongest earthquakes recorded in the Gulf region: USGS records

Monday's 6.1-magnitude earthquake is one of the strongest ever recorded in the Gulf. 

  • #1: 6.4 - August 26, 1959
  • #2: 6.1 - June 8, 2026
  • #3: 5.9 - September 10, 2006
  • #4: 5.3 - October 23, 1992
  • #5: 5.0 - July 25, 1978

The Source: The information is from the USGS.

Earthquakes