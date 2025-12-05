Anna Kepner update: teen died by asphyxiation, family court documents say

The Brief Documents in a Brevard County family court case Anna Kepner, 18, died by asphyxiation. These documents also say Kepner was found dead under a bed in a cabin on a cruise ship. Kepner was onboard a cruise ship, Carnival Horizon, at the time of her death on Nov. 7.



New filings in a family court case say Anna Kepner died by asphyxiation. She was found under a bed in a cabin on a Carnival cruise ship, the documents say.

What we know:

Anna Kepner – an 18-year-old girl from Titusville – was found dead onboard a cruise ship, Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7.

Since Kepner's death, very few details have been publicly released by law enforcement, the FBI, or the Medical Examiner's Office.

As of Dec. 5, a medical examiner has not released Kepner's cause of death – citing that the information is currently part of an ongoing investigation or criminal proceeding.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.

No arrest has been made yet in the case.

Death details revealed in unrelated court filings

Details about Kepner's death have come from court filings and documents connected to unrelated family matters within the Kepner Family, or from interviews with family members and friends.

Shauntel Hudson – Anna's stepmom – has an ongoing custody case with her ex-husband – with whom she shares children, including a 16-year-old who's being investigated by the FBI in connection to Kepner's death.

To be clear, the FBI has not confirmed its investigation nor named anyone a suspect. FOX 35 and other outlets have reached out to the FBI several times regarding the case.

Here's what we know from those unrelated court documents and child custody hearings:

- The FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children.

- A 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to Kepner's death.

- The 16-year-old is now living with a relative of his mother.

- Anna Kepner and her 16-year-old stepbrother stayed in the same room.

- Kepner's stepbrother was taken to the hospital immediately after the Carnival cruise ship docked at PortMiami.

- Kepner's mother filed a gag order, claiming that reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children.

- Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered.