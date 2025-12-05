Expand / Collapse search

Anna Kepner update: teen died by asphyxiation, family court documents say

Published  December 5, 2025 10:52am EST
Anna Kepner: Family court hearing expected as details emerge in teen’s death

Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who died aboard a cruise ship, was found asphyxiated beneath a bed in her cabin, and her family is set to appear in court this week as more witnesses are called to testify. The case is already under FBI investigation, and has become entangled in an unrelated custody dispute involving the teen’s stepmother and her ex-husband

The Brief

    • Documents in a Brevard County family court case Anna Kepner, 18, died by asphyxiation.
    • These documents also say Kepner was found dead under a bed in a cabin on a cruise ship.
    • Kepner was onboard a cruise ship, Carnival Horizon, at the time of her death on Nov. 7.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - New filings in a family court case say Anna Kepner died by asphyxiation. She was found under a bed in a cabin on a Carnival cruise ship, the documents say. 

What we know:

 Anna Kepner – an 18-year-old girl from Titusville – was found dead onboard a cruise ship, Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7.

Since Kepner's death, very few details have been publicly released by law enforcement, the FBI, or the Medical Examiner's Office.

As of Dec. 5, a medical examiner has not released Kepner's cause of death – citing that the information is currently part of an ongoing investigation or criminal proceeding.

Family court documents confirm Anna Kepner murder case

A Nov. 20 family custody court filing, confirms the FBI is conducing a murder investigation into the death of Titusville teen, Anna Kepner. Kepner's 16-year-old step brother -- who previous documents identified as a suspect in her death -- is named in these documents. Now, Kepner's stepmother wants to keep the public from viewing these documents, motioning for a gag order.

Who was Anna Kepner? 

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said. 

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for. 

What happened to Anna Kepner? 

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. 

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital

No arrest has been made yet in the case.

Why Anna Kepner's stepmom wants family court private

Anna Kepner's stepmother filed new court documents in the civil custody case, seeking a gag order for people involved in the case and to keep the rest of the case private so as to protect the FBI criminal investigation into Anna Kepner's death. FOX 35's Esther Bower joins Garrett Wymer live via Zoom to discuss this latest court filing, why Anna's stepmother or the FBI would want these proceedings private, and its potential impact on the FBI investigation, where Anna Kepner's stepbrother is a suspect in her death aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Death details revealed in unrelated court filings

Details about Kepner's death have come from court filings and documents connected to unrelated family matters within the Kepner Family, or from interviews with family members and friends.

Shauntel Hudson – Anna's stepmom – has an ongoing custody case with her ex-husband – with whom she shares children, including a 16-year-old who's being investigated by the FBI in connection to Kepner's death. 

To be clear, the FBI has not confirmed its investigation nor named anyone a suspect. FOX 35 and other outlets have reached out to the FBI several times regarding the case.

Here's what we know from those unrelated court documents and child custody hearings: 

- The FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children.

- A 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to Kepner's death. 

- The 16-year-old is now living with a relative of his mother.

- Anna Kepner and her 16-year-old stepbrother stayed in the same room.

- Kepner's stepbrother was taken to the hospital immediately after the Carnival cruise ship docked at PortMiami.

- Kepner's mother filed a gag order, claiming that reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children. 

- Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida family court documents and previous reporting. 

