More than 50 arrested in Marion County child sex predator sting operation, sheriff says

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office, along with local, state and federal agencies, conducted a large child sex predator sting operation. During the operation, detectives posed as children and were solicited by the suspects who were looking to meet up with children for sex. Investigators said 58 people were arrested during the operation.



More than 50 people were arrested during an undercover operation targeting child sex predators in Marion County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The six-day operation, dubbed "Operation Bad Habits," was conducted with multiple local, state and federal agencies.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The sheriff's office held a news conference Wednesday, sharing more details about the operation.

Officials said the suspects would arrange to meet up with individuals who they thought were children, but they were actually soliciting detectives posing as children between the ages of 7 and 15.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Fifty-eight people were arrested in the operation, according to officials. Several of them were charged with human trafficking for trying to "purchase" children for sex.

One suspect, Wyatt Bernstein, was identified as a youth football coach. Investigators said he was trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy.

Another suspect was identified as John Goodman. Investigators said he was trying to meet up with a 7-year-old child for sex.

Investigators said another suspect, Matthew Szilagyi, tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl at the Marion County Jail.

Matthew Szilagyi was arrested during an undercover sting operation in Marion County. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

"We caught illegals, we caught legals, immigrants, fathers, coaches, husbands, and even a student," Wood said.

Woods was joined by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, and Florida Highway Patrol colonel Gary Howze at the news conference.