National Hurricane Center flags first area of interest in Gulf, tied to remnants of Tropical Storm Cristina

The Brief The National Hurricane Center has flagged its first area of interest for potential tropical development of the 2026 hurricane season. The area is in the Gulf, near Mexico, and has a low chance of tropical development. It's tied to Tropical Storm Cristina in the Pacific, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night near El Salvador. Some forecast models push the remnants of Cristina into the Gulf.



The Atlantic hurricane season has produced its first tropical outlook area of the year, a sign that the season is no longer just something to talk about. It is now something to track.

The good news: the chance for development is low.

The area being watched is tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristina, which formed in the eastern Pacific and is expected to make landfall near El Salvador Wednesday night.

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After moving inland across Central America and Mexico, some of that leftover moisture and energy may eventually reach the Bay of Campeche in the southwest Gulf.

At this point, redevelopment is not likely, but the system is worth watching because it represents the first Atlantic basin outlook area of the season.

The primary concern would not be wind or a major tropical system. Instead, the bigger issue would likely be heavy rainfall for parts of eastern Mexico, including areas near Veracruz and Tampico. Some moisture could also drift toward South Texas, depending on how the system evolves.

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No threat to Florida

There is no threat to Florida from this area.

If the system were somehow able to organize enough to become a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin, the first name on the 2025 Atlantic list would be Arthur.

For now, this is not a system to worry about, but it is a reminder that hurricane season is now underway in a more active sense. The tropics are beginning to show signs of life, and from this point forward, tropical outlooks will become a more regular part of the forecast.

The bottom line: Development chances are low, Florida is not threatened, and the main impact would likely be heavy rain near eastern Mexico.

Still, the first outlook area of the season is a clear signal that the Atlantic hurricane season is officially in motion.