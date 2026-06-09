Florida woman wrongly arrested in deadly I-4 crash sues FHP troopers: Lawsuit

The Brief Lindsey Isaacs was wrongly arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed three people. The State Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges against her, with the FHP finding inconsistencies in its own investigation. She is now suing the FHP troopers who led the investigation against her



A Florida woman who said she was wrongly jailed for nearly two weeks and wrongly accused of killing three people in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4 has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Highway Patrol and the troopers who accused her.

This is the second lawsuit filed against FHP related to its crash investigation.

The backstory:

Ultimately, the charges against Lindsay Isaacs were dropped, and a second woman was later arrested and charged in connection to the crash.

However, Isaacs said the damage was done. She was named a suspect, her mug shot was taken, she went in front of a judge, and she sat in jail for nearly two weeks. She said the entire experience had been awful and damaging in every way.

"I would just literally cry myself to sleep every night" — Lindsay Isaacs

What's in the lawsuit?

According to the federal lawsuit, Isaacs and her attorneys allege that the FHP troopers lied, which led to Isaacs being arrested. The lawsuit alleges that the FHP troopers swore under oath that her vehicle had scratches and other evidence supposedly linking her to the deadly crash, when in reality, there wasn't.

Isaac's attorneys said the investigative findings were not up for interpretation and that, in fact, her car was spotless. FHP reviewed the evidence and also found that there was no damage to Isaac's vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, a 911 caller described a completely different vehicle as being involved in the crash and had a partial license plate number. It also alleges that FHP never downloaded the "Event Data Recorder," kind of like the black box on a plane, to review.

What they're saying:

"It's just mind-boggling, the level of, it's kind to call it ineptitude, its maliciousness, its truly deprivation of civil rights at its core and at its worst," said attorney David Brill, who’s representing Isaacs in her federal lawsuit.

"I've seen a lot in my 33-plus years of practice, but this takes the cake."

The other side:

FHP did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the lawsuit. However, in previous statements, FHP said it was aware of the allegations and that it cannot comment on pending litigation.

"The Department’s leadership is aware of the concerns raised by Lindsey Isaac’s attorney and are reviewing all aspects of this case. As this remains an active criminal investigation, we cannot comment further," FHP said previously.

Who was arrested?

The crash happened on Oct. 4, 2025 on eastbound Interstate 4. Officials said a vehicle struck a motorcyclist, killing him, and then crossed over several lanes and hit a Ford Focus, which crashed into a Honda Pilot, killing Jorge and Nancy Salinas. Jorge was a Flagler County Deputy Administrator.

Alisa Montalvo was ultimately arrested and charged in connection to the crash. A judge ordered her to be held on no bond.

Prosecutors said Montalvo did not report the crash and never filed an insurance claim. Prosecutors said she hired a home-based mechanic to repair vehicle doors, remove the airbags, and change her four tires.