Anna Kepner update: Teen 'suspect' said 'he 'can't remember anything' about girl's cruise ship death, mom says

A teen boy, who is reportedly being investigated as a possible suspect in the death of his step-sister, says he can't remember anything.

In text messages between the boy's parents – Shauntel Hudson-Kepner and Thomas Hudson – Hudson-Kepner spoke about a short interaction she had with her son while he was in a facility.

"I was able to talk to him last night for under two minutes briefly he just keeps repeating over and over he can’t remember anything," Hudson-Kepner said.

These texts were released in Brevard County family court documents regarding a custody case between the boy's parents. This case is not related to Anna Kepner's death, which is currently being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has not confirmed that Anna's stepbrother is being investigated as a suspect in her death.

What we know:

Anna Kepner, a Florida teen who mysteriously died aboard the Carnival cruise ship, died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen – according to new court documents filed in an unrelated child custody case between Kepner's stepmom and her ex-husband.

Anna's body was found in her cabin around 11 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Anna shared a cabin during the trip with two of her siblings, one of whom is the alleged suspect.

Hospitalized after reaching port

After Anna's death, the 16-year-old was reportedly admitted into a medical facility when the family returned to PortMiami. He's also no longer living with his family in their Titusville home.

Hudson-Kepner’s attorney said the 16-year-old’s father also signed off on him living with a relative after he was released from the hospital when the cruise ship docked, "therefore removing any risk of any danger to any of the other children in the home."

The Hudsons' daughter was told that her brother was "having a hard time coping with loosing anna so he’s getting checked out by the hospital," Hudson-Kepner said in the text exchange.

The son took medication for ADHD and insomnia, Hudson-Kepner said during the Dec. 5 court hearing. He had not taken the insomnia medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found, his mom confirmed before a judge in court.

The messages also show a possibility of the teen boy being booked on charges and knowing more depending on the autopsy results.

"We’ll know exactly more when the autopsy is done. Once we get the autopsy today, depending on what it says, depend on whether he’s booked on those charges," Hudson-Kepner responded," Hudson-Kepner said in the text exchange.

Who is Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Ongoing investigation

Text messages show that the family was trying to keep facts about the events and the teen boy's possible connection to Anna's death out of the media and social media. The family even asserted that they don't want the son's name released.

"OK, I know everything is supposed to be hush hush for now but ive seen that it is still getting out with post and comments between facebook tiktok and stuff … i just want to make sure until things are certain that he doesn’t get an(y) unnecessary comments towards him," Hudson texted on Nov. 9 around 10:35 a.m.

At this time, the FBI's investigation into Anna's death remains ongoing. Nearly two months later, no one has formally been identified as a murder suspect in Anna's death.

The Miami-Dade medical examiner has also not released Anna's cause of death.