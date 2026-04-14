Who is Timothy Hudson? Federal prosecutors claim teen, 16, killed Anna Kepner on cruise ship

The Brief Federal prosecutors charged 16-year-old Timothy Hudson as an adult, as prosecutors say he killed and raped Anna Kepner, while on a family vacation aboard the Carnival Horizon. Court documents allege Hudson sexually assaulted and killed Kepner via asphyxiation between November 6 and 7, 2025, before her body was discovered hidden under a bed in their shared cabin. Hudson now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.



Federal prosecutors charged a Florida teen, 16, with the murder of his stepsister, Anna Kepner.

Timothy Hudson – the stepbrother of Titusville teen, Anna Kepner, who was murdered while on vacation with her family – is now charged as an adult in connection with her death. Federal prosecutors say Timothy raped and killed his sister before her body was found under the bed of their shared room on the Carnival Horizon.

Court documents show that charges were formally filed against Hudson in February in juvenile court. The case was transferred to adult court on April 10, records state. Because the alleged crime occurred in international waters, the case falls under federal jurisdiction.

A teen suspect in Anna Kepner's death was in federal adult court with his attorney in Miami on Feb. 6, 2026.

What we know:

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, while the cruise ship she was on – Carnival's Horizon – was returning from international waters to PortMiami. Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship along with her stepbrother, stepsister, stepmother, dad, brother and grandparents. She shared a room with her stepbrother, Timothy, and her half-brother, unsealed court records show.

A medical examiner determined that Anna died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen. As of April 14, the Miami-Dade medical examiner continues to decline to release Anna Kepner's autopsy report – citing that records that contain active criminal intelligence information or active criminal investigative information are exempt from public disclosure.

Prosecutors allege that between November 6 and 7, 2025, Kepner's stepbrother sexually assaulted and intentionally killed his stepsister aboard the Carnival cruise ship. On March 10, Timothy was indicted by a grand jury as an adult on felony charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse, unsealed court records show.

If convicted on both charges, the stepbrother would face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Read more: Who is Anna Kepner? Florida teen, 18, found dead onboard Carnival cruise ship

Receiving treatment after alleged murder

After the ship returned to PortMiami, Timothy was reportedly admitted into a medical facility when the family returned to PortMiami.

In a Nov. 9 text exchange between Timothy's parents, his mom spoke about a short interaction she had with her son while he was in a facility.

A teen suspect in Anna Kepner's death was in federal adult court with his attorney in Miami on Feb. 6, 2026.

"I was able to talk to him last night for under two minutes briefly he just keeps repeating over and over he can’t remember anything," Timothy's mom, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner said.

The son took medication for ADHD and insomnia, Hudson-Kepner said during the Dec. 5 court hearing. He had not taken the insomnia medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found, his mom confirmed before a judge in court.

Read more: Text messages reveal family conversations hours after teen's death aboard cruise ship

Who is Timothy Hudson living with?

Court records show Timothy is out on pre-trial release. The prosection is arguing to have the release revoked, a motion said.

In a Dec. 5 court appearance, Hudson-Kepner’s attorney said the 16-year-old’s father signed off on him living with a relative after he was released from the hospital when the cruise ship docked, "therefore removing any risk of any danger to any of the other children in the home."

Unsealed court records show that Timothy was released into the custody and home of his uncle. Under the conditions, Timothy is allowed to leave the home in his uncle's custody and can't be alone with anyone younger than 18 years old. Timothy is also supervised under GPS monitoring.

The court also permitted Timothy to temporarily be released into his father's care from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. – who owns a landscaping business, court records show.

Father fights for custody of daughter amid murder charges

Thomas Hudson, Timothy's father, sought sole custody of Timothy's 9-year-old sister, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. The sister stayed in the same room as her mother, Shautel, and stepfather – Anna's father – while Anna shared a room with the two boys.

"It is not in the best interests of Petitioner/Father's nine-year-old minor child…to be living with her stepfather where her brother has been accused of (redacted) and murdering the daughter of her stepfather, all while the Petitioner/Father is supporting his son…in his criminal defense of those allegations," the count document said.

"This would be an extremely complicated situation for any adult, let alone a nine-year-old minor child, to be in the center of and have to navigate," the court document said.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

"The entire Carnival family expresses our sorrow over the sad circumstances surrounding Anna’s death. We are grateful to the FBI for their thorough investigation, and for the work of our Carnival Horizon and shoreside security teams to support the investigation. We will continue to keep Anna in our thoughts" — Carnival Cruise Line

The FBI deferred comment to the U.S. DOJ.