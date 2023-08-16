This Florida city offers the cheapest romantic dinner date in the state: report

Love might not know any bounds, but it definitely doesn't need to put a strain on your wallet.

With National Couple's Day on the horizon, a new study from FloridaBet.com revealed the cheapest – and most expensive – cities in Florida to go on a romantic dinner date come August 18.

Jacksonville is the most affordable city in the Sunshine State to take your loved one out, according to the report, which analyzed the average cost of a meal for two, a store-bought bottle of wine and a 3-mile cab ride. A romantic night out in Jacksonville will run you just under $80.

Unsurprisingly, Miami is the most expensive on the list for a romantic dinner for two with a price tag of $123, the report said.

Tampa is ranked No. 2 with a dinner, wine and taxi totaling just over $86, followed by Fort Myers at $92 and Orlando at $97.

FloridaBet.com analyzed data from Numbeo to compile its report.