Orlando's highest paying jobs revealed in new report

In the market for a new job? A new report from Stacker might help influence your decision.

The highest-paying job in Orlando earns a salary of at least $239,000 a year and the people earning that much are exactly who you'd expect: medical professionals and physicians, according to the report.

Stacker found this through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked them by their median annual pay as of May 2022. That means jobs without annual salary estimates available weren't included in this list.

The top 50 jobs on this list all require at least a bachelor's degree, according to the report. Some might even require a master's or doctorate.

RELATED : Is not having a 401(k) as a benefit becoming a deal breaker for new hires?

Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Orlando and their median annual wages, according to Stacker:

1. Radiologist, general internal medicine physician, emergency medicine physician, dermatologist (tie): >$239,200

5. Physicians (all other): $232,980

6. Pediatricians (general): $215,400

7. Airline pilots, copilots, flight engineers: $212,370

8. Family medicine physicians: $211,030

9. Chief executives: $210,440

10. Psychiatrists: $195,320

Click here to check out Stacker's full report.