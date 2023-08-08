The majority of Floridians say this first date idea gives them the ick: report

Dating is difficult as it is, but planning a first date? That's a whole different type of beast.

Thortful is here to help, though, with a new study that revealed the exact opposite of what you should plan for a first date. The greeting card company polled 2,000 adults about their first date preferences, according to a press release.

That survey revealed that escape rooms are an absolute no-go on a first date, with 25% of adults saying this is the worst first date idea.

"The thought of being inescapably stuck with a terrible first date is haunting, after all," Thortful said.

Coming in at No. 2 – and also No. 1 among Gen Z – is being invited to watch the other person do something.

"Watching someone show off their skills on the first date is just too much of an ick!" the survey said.

The third-worst first date idea is climbing (23%), followed by a long hike (22%) and karaoke (20%).

Interestingly enough, other data from this survey shows mens' top idea for a first date was going for a casual drink at a bar (39%), while women chose grabbing coffee as theirs (31%). Overall, men and women both agreed that meeting for dinner was their top choice (27%).

NEED PLANS?

"Notice how the top date ideas are all based around sharing food and drink – this is the easiest way for us to relax and feel comfortable having conversations while sussing out your date," relationship expert Mairead Molloy told Thortful. "Nobody wants to be stuck in an escape room for two hours with someone they don’t fancy!

"First dates are important to us because humans are hardwired to want a relationship, so we put a lot of pressure on them. The most effective way to reduce the pressure is to remember that a first date is not a do or die situation, but it is an opportunity to have fun and meet someone that can make your life and theirs better."