Golfers drink more beer in Florida than any other state: report

It's no secret that golf and beer go hand in hand – but just how much does that ring true in Florida?

So much so that, in fact, golfers in Florida drink more beer on the golf course than any other state in the U.S., according to a new study from PicksWise.

Florida golfers consume about 4.8 beers in an 18-hole round, the survey of 1,500 American golfers revealed. Next up on the list is Texas, with about 4.6 drinks a game.

"The setting that golfers are playing in could influence how much alcohol they drink on the course. Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the entire U.S.," the study said. "A vacationing golfer that booked a round to enjoy in between trips to Florida’s various beaches may be more inclined to down a couple of drinks than a Kansas local who just made it out to the course on a regular weekend."

Here's a look at the top beer-drinking states in the U.S. and how much beer is consumed during an 18-hole round, according to PicksWise:

Florida - 4.8 Texas - 4.6 North Carolina, New Mexico - 4.3 Pennsylvania, Nevada, Missouri - 4.2 Ohio, Indiana, Colorado, Arizona, Alabama - 4.1

