You'll spend less time waiting at this Florida airport than at any other in the US: report

By Dani Medina
Published 
Travel
FOX 35 Orlando

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Let's face it, most of your time at the airport is wasted waiting in lines. Whether you're waiting to check your bags, go through security or ordering an overpriced meal, lines are everywhere. 

But which airport has the best – and worst – wait times? Casago, a vacation rental website, sought out to answer that question by analyzing passenger reviews regarding queue times. 

The Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers is ranked as the best in the country for wait times, according to the report. RSW recorded the most 4- or 5-star reviews at nearly 67%. While this airport is the third-largest in the country in terms of land (13,555 acres), it's not one of the busiest. 

Reviewers mentioned "easy navigation" and "efficient security" in their reviews. 

Tampa International Airport came in at No. 4, while Orlando Sanford International Airport was ranked No. 9. 

Another Florida airport was also named on Casago's report, but for the opposite reasons. Miami International Airport is the ninth-worst in North America when it comes to queue times. 

Here's a look at the best airports in the U.S. for wait times: 

  1. Southwest Florida International Airport
  2. Portland International Airport
  3. Detroit Metro Airport
  4. Tampa International Airport
  5. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
  6. Raleigh-Durham International Airport
  7. Washington National Airport
  8. Nashville International Airport
  9. Orlando Sanford International Airport
  10. Chicago Midway International Airport

Here are the worst: 

  1. Newark International Airport
  2. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
  3. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  4. Toronto Pearson International Airport
  5. Salt Lake City International Airport
  6. Miami International Airport

It should be noted that the list of worst airports included some in North and Central America. FOX 35 News only included the ones in the U.S. in the list. Click here to read Casago's full report. 