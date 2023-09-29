This company wants to pay you $4,000 to drink margaritas

article

In an offer that sounds too good to be true, imagine getting paid a whopping $4,000 to drink margaritas.

Well, OnlineCasino.ca is making that dream a reality with a new contest.

One winner and a friend will get the opportunity to drink their way through Las Vegas for a week. The candidate will not only drink, but rate margaritas based on several criteria including flavor, taste, presentation, quality of ingredients, vibes and overall experience, according to a press release.

You'll need to try one margarita each day, which is in accordance with CDC guidelines that recommends adults should limit their intake of alcohol to one drink or less a day, according to OnlineCasino.ca.

Here's a breakdown of the $4,000 winnings:

Food and drink: $1,300

Travel and hotel: $2,000

Extra costs: $700

The contest is open to U.S. and Canada residents who are 21 and up. The last day to apply is Sunday, Oct. 1. The winner will be notified next week. Travel to Las Vegas must be between November 1 and February 29, 2024.

On the application, you're asked to include your contact information and your favorite cocktail.

Click here for more information or to apply.