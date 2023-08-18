This company wants to pay you $1,000 to eat at Buc-ee's

If you absolutely adore Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets and brisket sandwiches – or you're just looking for some more cash – this opportunity is for you.

FinanceBuzz is looking to pay someone $1,000 to eat their way through Buc-ee's. Why? The website, full of money-saving tips, is hoping to inform customers about which Buc-ee's products are worth it.

Here's what you need to know to apply and what the gig entails:

You must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S.

You must live near – or be willing to travel to – a Buc-ee's

You must be willing to try almost any snack

You'll have two weeks to complete the taste test

You'll get a shopping list with some blank spaces for you to improvise

Document your experience through written reviews and photos

Notes will be used for an upcoming FinanceBuzz story

To apply, prospects will need to provide their contact information and explain why they're the perfect person for the role.

Here are just some of the items you can expect to try at Buc-ee's:

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Sweet and savory kolaches

Hippo tacos

Barbecue sandwiches

Buc-ee’s Lemon Crisps

Homemade fudge

Buc-ee’s Gummi Bears

Banana pudding

Biscuits and gravy

The deadline to apply is at 11:59 p.m. on September 11. FinanceBuzz will choose its taste tester by September 18.

The chosen applicant will also get a $250 stipend to use toward snacks and Buc-ee's merch.

This opportunity is not affiliated with or endorsed by Buc-ee's.

Click here for more information or to apply.