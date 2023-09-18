This company wants to pay you $1,500 to fly first class

If you've never flown first class before, now is your chance – and you could even get paid for it.

Upgraded Points is looking to pay someone $1,500 to fly first class as part of a new contest that aims to prove if upgrading your seat is worth it. The company, a site that publishes tips and tricks from travel and finance experts, a typical first class domestic round-trip flight can run passengers up between $800 and $1,000.

"The common perception of first class is that it’s an unparalleled experience. The complimentary Champagne, the luxury of an extra checked bag, and the space to truly stretch your legs are just the tip of the iceberg. But does the leap from economy to first class justify the price?" Upgraded Points said in a news release. "Sure, you might be used to the cramped quarters of a long-haul flight, but does the space beyond that dividing curtain truly represent a traveler’s paradise?"

To apply, you must be 18 years or older and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Upgraded Points is also looking for applicants who have never flown first class before to make sure the review of the experience is fresh and unbiased, the company said in a news release.

The winner will get a $1,500 cash prize that should be used to upgrade their flight to first class. Any leftover cash can be used toward transportation, accommodations or other travel expenses, which are otherwise not included in the prize. If the first class upgrade costs more than $1,500, the winner will need to cover the additional cost.

The winner be required to take a round-trip U.S. domestic flight before December 31 and complete a scorecard detailing their experience.

Click here if you're interested in applying. The deadline is Friday, October 6 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced by Friday, October 20.