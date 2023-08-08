This company wants to give you $10,000 for being named Bacon

article

If you weren't able to legally change your name to Subway to win free sandwiches for a year, a new contest might pique your interest.

This time around, though, you'll need to already have a specific name to win – Bacon.

Wright Brand is offering four lucky people with Bacon as their last name the chance to receive up to $10,000, according to a press release. Why? To better the lives of four lucky Bacons, of course, the company said.

"Since we've mastered the art of crafting superb bacon, we wanted to extend our expertise to fellow Bacons," said brand manager Lindsey Rice. "The Better Bacons contest is about paying it forward and delivering on improving the lives of those who have a special connection to bacon through their surname."

The Better Bacons Contest will reward four applicants who submit a one-minute video or a 500-word essay explaining why they're worthy and what area of their life they'd like to improve should they win the money.

While Kevin Bacon isn't affiliated with this contest, he's one of over 70,000 people with the last name Bacon in the U.S., according to forebears.io. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In Florida, applicants must be at least 18 years old to enter.

You can apply here through August 21.