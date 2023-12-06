This company wants to pay you $10,000 to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Are you a die-hard football fan? One company wants to compensate you for your passion.

Oddspedia is looking to pay a lucky – and willing – NFL fan $10,000 to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in 2024.

Sounds like a dream gig, right? Here's what you'll need to do.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: A football helmet is displayed after a news conference announcing Allegiant Stadium will host the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The winner of Oddspedia's contest will earn the title of the company's Official Novelty Bets Analyst. While at the game, you'll be asked to cover a few popular prop bets:

Was the coin toss heads or tails?

Did the national anthem time go over or under?

What was Usher's first song at the halftime show?

What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning head coach?

RELATED : Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show in Las Vegas

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Vita Vea #50 and William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give head coach Bruce Arians a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers Expand

All interested applicants must apply before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. You must be 21+ if you live in the U.S. and Canada.

You must also be available to work over the weekend of February 10 and 11, 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII is set for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Click here for more information or to apply.