Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks hold off Rams 30-29

Russell Wilson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining to give Seattle the lead, Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and the Seahawks held on for a wild 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40

Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff's fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fournette leads Jags' 26-24 comeback over Broncos

Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Jacksonville Jaguars past the winless Denver Broncos 26-24 Sunday.

Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27

Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers' pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left, Jordan Howard gashed Green Bay for his second career three-touchdown game and the Philadelphia Eagles ended a two-game losing streak with 34-27 victory over the Packers on Thursday night.