Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks hold off Rams 30-29
Russell Wilson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining to give Seattle the lead, Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and the Seahawks held on for a wild 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
Remember these moments? Rams vs Seahawks brings Week 5 rivalry to Thursday Night Football on FOX
Every moment is a little bit bigger in primetime. This week, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks renew their NFC West rivalry for Thursday Night Football on FOX. Remember 4th and inches?
Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice again because of back injury
Disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey missed his fifth consecutive practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.
This week, Thursday Night Football is back on FOX as Jared Goff and the Rams take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in a huge NFC showdown. It all starts at 7:30 PM ET, 4:30 PT on FOX, NFL Network, and streaming on Prime Video.
Winston's improved play has Bucs off to 2-2 start
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-2 with a pair of surprising road wins, thanks in part to Jameis Winston's ability to cut down on costly mistakes.
Jaguars find ground game, but still looking for consistency
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be a physical, smash-mouth team that has enough versatility to play other styles when needed.
Another 2nd-half collapse by Dolphins in loss to Chargers
The Miami Dolphins are off to an awful start in part because they fade at the finish.
Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40
Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff's fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Fournette leads Jags' 26-24 comeback over Broncos
Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Jacksonville Jaguars past the winless Denver Broncos 26-24 Sunday.
Cornerback Ramsey rejoins Jaguars, makes trip to Denver
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars following the birth of his second child.
Rams hope offense sparks in visit from Bucs, ex-teammate Suh
Although the Los Angeles Rams are 3-0, the defending NFC champions' offense clearly hasn't hit its stride.
Winless Dolphins hope for better blocking against Chargers
The Miami Dolphins' offensive line is a revolving door, and not just during games.
Jaguars list Ramsey as questionable after birth of 2nd child
Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver following the birth of his second child.
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers' pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left, Jordan Howard gashed Green Bay for his second career three-touchdown game and the Philadelphia Eagles ended a two-game losing streak with 34-27 victory over the Packers on Thursday night.
Disgruntled Jalen Ramsey leaves Jags for birth of 2nd child
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has now left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury, the latest chapter in his trade request.
Jags' Campbell returns home, recalls last 'trip' in Denver
The way Calais Campbell sees it, he should have scored.
Dolphins, Flores assess damage after another drubbing
For the downtrodden Miami Dolphins, a brighter Sunday draws near, one that may stand as their best at season's end.
Arians: Inconsistent Buccaneers still learning how to win
A week after winning a close game on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a way to lose one at home in excruciating fashion.
Jags' Ramsey misses practice with illness amid trade demand
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.