Police: Man found unconscious near Holly Hill bus bench prompts stabbing investigation

The Brief A man was found unconscious near a bus bench in Holly Hill. Officers responded to a reported stabbing incident. No suspects have been arrested in connection to this incident.



A man is in critical condition after officers found him unconscious near a bus bench.

What we know:

The Holly Hill Police Department responded to a stabbing on Dec. 26, around 5:53 a.m., finding a man unconscious near a bus bench. Officers conducted life-saving measures and the man was transported to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, police said.

During an investigation, officers detained a suspect for questioning. Investigators believe the incident may have stemmed from an argument over music, the department said.

What's next:

All parties involved are being interviewed, police said. A suspect has not been arrested in connection with this incident at this time.