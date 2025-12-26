Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found unconscious near Holly Hill bus bench prompts stabbing investigation

By
Published  December 26, 2025 7:47pm EST
The Brief

    • A man was found unconscious near a bus bench in Holly Hill. 
    • Officers responded to a reported stabbing incident. 
    • No suspects have been arrested in connection to this incident. 

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after officers found him unconscious near a bus bench. 

What we know:

The Holly Hill Police Department responded to a stabbing on Dec. 26, around 5:53 a.m., finding a man unconscious near a bus bench. Officers conducted life-saving measures and the man was transported to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, police said. 

During an investigation, officers detained a suspect for questioning. Investigators believe the incident may have stemmed from an argument over music, the department said. 

What's next:

All parties involved are being interviewed, police said. A suspect has not been arrested in connection with this incident at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a Dec. 26 press release from the Holly Hill Police Department. 

