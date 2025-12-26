Police: Man found unconscious near Holly Hill bus bench prompts stabbing investigation
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after officers found him unconscious near a bus bench.
What we know:
The Holly Hill Police Department responded to a stabbing on Dec. 26, around 5:53 a.m., finding a man unconscious near a bus bench. Officers conducted life-saving measures and the man was transported to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, police said.
During an investigation, officers detained a suspect for questioning. Investigators believe the incident may have stemmed from an argument over music, the department said.
What's next:
All parties involved are being interviewed, police said. A suspect has not been arrested in connection with this incident at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a Dec. 26 press release from the Holly Hill Police Department.