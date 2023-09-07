13 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Vintage market, UCF watch parties, comedy fest & more

Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!

Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:

The Florida Vintage Market - Orlando

What: Over 30 local vendors set up for you to shop a variety of vintage clothing, sustainable fashion, street wear, custom clothing, sneakers, makers, artists, food trucks, drinks from the brewery and more

Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803

When: Sunday, September 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

What to know: Free and family- and pet-friendly event

More info: Facebook event

UCF football at Boise State watch parties - several locations

What: The Greater Orlando UCF Knights alumni community is hosting several watch parties around the Orlando area for UCF football's away game at Boise State

Where: Here's a list of watch party locations:

Sanford: Buster's Sanford, 300 Sanford Ave.

UCF: Knights Out Pub, 3402 Technological Ave. #202

SoDo: Gatlin Hall, 4721 S. Orange Ave.

Longwood: The Back Porch, 145 Wekiva Springs Road

Winter Garden: Home State Brewing, 16016 New Independence Pkwy #100

Mills 50: Pour Choice Taphouse, 1225 N. Mills Ave.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

What to know: Free to attend, kid-friendly; Giveaways and prizes available at all locations; Drink and food specials available

More info: Greater Orlando UCF Knights

Daniel Caesar's 'Superpowers World Tour' - Orlando

What: The second leg of Daniel Caesar's world tour is stopping in Orlando

Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando, 6050 Universal Blvd.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $138; Opener is Orion Sun

More info: danielcaesar.com

Free Kidding Around Yoga Family Class - Orlando

What: Class will introduce classic yoga, meditation, breath work and stress management in a kid-friendly style

Where: Elevate Yoga Center, 3150 Orange Ave. S

When: Saturday, September 9 from 3 to 4 p.m.

What to know: Mats available to borrow, but bring your own; All ages welcome; This event is free

More info: Kidding Around Yoga

Featured article

Second Sunday Car & Truck Show - Kissimmee

What: Promenade at Sunset Walk hosts hundreds of classic to modern cars and trucks from all eras, makes and models on the second Sunday of every month

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd.

When: Sunday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to know: Free admission and parking; No outside food or beverage allowed; Raffle prize giveaways available

More info: Eventbrite.com

Second Annual Jeeps vs. Motorcycles Show & Shine - Sanford

What: "Tear off the top or throw your leg over your bike and haul your whip down to Seminole H-D! Enjoy Drawing, Drinks, Prizes, Food and Music during our annual Jeeps vs Motorcycles Show & Shine sponsored by Jeep Girl club of Florida, Premier Customs, Seminole Harley-Davidson and Rich Newsome Law"

Where: Seminole Harley-Davidson, 620 Hickman Cir.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What to know: Drawings, drinks, prizes, food and music on the agenda

More info: allevents.in

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream - Orlando

What: Howl-O-Scream is back at SeaWorld with five horror-filled houses and seven scare zones

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

When: Select nights starting Friday, September 8 through October 31

What to know: Intended for a mature audience; This is a separately-ticketed event; No costumes allowed

More info: seaworld.com

Free Family Funday at Mennello Museum of American Art - Orlando

What: Free admission all day at the Mennello Museum of American Art, plus a fine art project

Where: Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.

When: Sunday, September 10 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

What to know: Each Free Family Funday has a different art project based on the artists of the current exhibition

More info: mennellomuseum.org

Oktoberfest at Tactical Brewing - Orlando

What: Festbier can release, brats by Cholo Dogs, Polka band and bier games

Where: Tactical Brewing Co., 4882 New Broad St.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

More info: Tactical Brewing Co.

Fall Community Cleanup - downtown Orlando

What: Volunteer with City District Main Street to help keep downtown Orlando beautiful and welcoming. Working in groups to pick up litter and remove graffiti

Where: Meet at parking lot off Washington and Garland Ave. (free parking)

When: Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to noon

What to know: Free and family-friendly, but registration is required to volunteer; Volunteers get free tickets to an Orlando Magic preseason game; Check in at registration table, grab breakfast, get free volunteer T-shirt (while supplies last)

More info: Register here

Sanford Food Truck Fiesta - Sanford

What: Every second Sunday, enjoy food from over 40 of Orlando's top food trucks and tents, craft beer and cocktails, live music, craft artisans and vendors

Where: Historic Downtown Sanford, 307 E. 2nd St.

When: Sunday, September 10 from 1 to 6 p.m.

What to know: Free parking, pet- and family-friendly

More info: historicdowntownsanford.com

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show 8-Year Anniversary - Eustis

What: House of Laughter presents the LOL Comedy Show

Where: Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive

When: Saturday, September 9; pre-show from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; comedy show from 6 to 8 p.m.

What to know: Free seated event, but chairs are limited so bring your own; VIP tables available up front; Clean, family-friendly show

More info: lakecountyfl.gov

Orlando Tattoo Show - Kissimmee

What: See more than 200 international artists, live tattooing and unique vendors

Where: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee

When: September 8-10

What to know: One-day tickets are $20 and three-day ticket packages are $40 each

More info: orlandotattooshow.com

Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.