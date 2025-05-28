Legoland's SEA LIFE Florida to open next week in Central Florida: What to know

The Brief Legoland's SEA LIFE Florida is opening next week in Central Florida. The new theme park will feature glowing tanks, immersive habitats, a 180-degree underwater tunnel and more than 3,000 incredible creatures. SEA LIFE Florida will be the 11th SEA LIFE Aquarium in the United States.



Legoland's SEA LIFE Florida is opening next week in Central Florida, complete with glowing tanks, immersive habitats, a 180-degree underwater tunnel and more than 3,000 incredible creatures.

Here's everything you need to know about the theme park under the sea.

What is SEA LIFE Florida?

What we know:

SEA LIFE Florida will feature 25 interactive exhibits and a unique "Theme Park Under the Sea" design that blends marine exploration with theme park-inspired elements.

The aquarium will showcase approximately 150,000 gallons of water, a vibrant freshwater gallery, a stingray bay and a hands-on invertebrate touch pool.

Guests will have the opportunity to encounter more than 3,000 animals representing 150 species from Florida’s coastal waters and beyond, including blacktip reef sharks, blue-spotted stingrays and big-belly seahorses.

The attraction will also showcase coral-themed carousels and deep-sea roller coasters.

For more information, click here.

When and where will SEA LIFE Florida open?

Timeline:

SEA LIFE Florida will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday, June 6.

The grand opening will include celebrations centered around World Ocean Day, a Grand Kelp Cutting ceremony and special pop badge giveaways.

SEA LIFE Florida is located at the front of Legoland Florida, in the "The Beginning" area.

Legoland Florida is located in Central Florida at 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven.

How to get tickets to SEA LIFE Florida

What you can do:

Admission for a one-day pass to Legoland Florida with the inclusion of SEA LIFE Florida starts at $104 online. The tickets go up to $139 at the gate.

Both attraction visits must occur on the same day, and the Legoland Florida water park, Peppa Pig theme park and parking are not included in the ticket price.

For more information on Legoland Florida tickets and passes, click here.

SEA LIFE Aquariums across the world

Dig deeper:

SEA LIFE Florida will be the 11th SEA LIFE Aquarium in the United States.

Across the world, SEA LIFE has 50 aquariums, two sanctuaries, and more than 180,000 creatures.

