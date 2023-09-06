Orlando International Airport 'now a scare zone' with first-ever Halloween Horror Nights store

Notoriously long lines aren't the only spooky thing haunting travelers at Orlando International Airport this year.

MCO announced Wednesday a brand new addition to the airport – the first-ever Halloween Horror Nights store! The shop, featuring merchandise from Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, opened Wednesday and will run through November 4 on the third floor of Terminal B.

"Looking to lift your spirits with the flyest Halloween merch? Stop by the FIRST EVER Halloween Horror Nights Shop at our airport!" MCO wrote on social media. "Full of tricks and treats (to keep for yourself or to gift to your lil boo), there's pumpkin for everyone to enjoy!"

Photo: Orlando International Airport

A video posted by the airport shows rows and rows of HHN-inspired apparel and trinkets, spooky pumpkins and even some familiar faces.

"Terminal B is now a scare zone," the official Halloween Horror Nights account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Halloween Horror Nights kicked off September 1 and runs through November 4. The theme park boasts 10 haunted houses this year, including Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count and Universal Monsters: Unmasked.

The Halloween Horror Nights shop at MCO will be open from September 6 to November 4 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.