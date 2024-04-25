Expand / Collapse search

The highest-ranked pizza places in Orlando: report

By Dani Medina
Published  April 25, 2024 4:08pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - It seems like there's a pizza place on every corner of Orlando – but which ones are the best?

A recent report from Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando using data from Yelp as of late March that takes into account the number of ratings from diners, and the actual ratings themselves. 

The No. 1 pizza restaurant in Orlando, according to this report, is Ziggie's Pizza on Virginia Drive in Orlando. It was given a rating of 4/8 out of 5 on Yelp. Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Ziggie's Pizza
  2. Danino's Trattoria
  3. Nexus Pizza
  4. SoDough Square
  5. V Pizza
  6. Gravity Taproom
  7. Mangia
  8. Your Pie
  9. Tornatore's Restaurant and Italian Market
  10. 1803 Pizza Kitchen

