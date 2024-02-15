5 Orlando restaurants added to 2024 Florida MICHELIN Guide

The MICHELIN Guide added 19 Florida restaurants to its list on Wednesday, including five located in the Orlando area.

Being included in the guide means the restaurants could be eligible for a Michelin star, which is awarded to restaurants that offer outstanding cooking.

Anonymous inspectors – who are former restaurant and hospitality professionals – rate them on five criteria: quality of products, the mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef represented in the dining experience, the harmony of flavours and the consistency between visits.

MORE: Best restaurants of Orlando: Here are 24 restaurants popular food influencer says you must try in 2024

Here are the Orlando restaurants that were recently added:

Zaru

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 1114 E Colonial Dr

Sushi Saint

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 400 Pittman St Suite A

Natsu

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 777 N Orange Ave Suite C

Camille

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Address: 4962 New Broad St

Chuan Fu

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 1035 N Orlando Ave #105 (Winter Park)

The majority of the new additions to the MICHELIN Guide this year also spanned across Miami and Tampa.

Eight Miami restaurants joined the guide for its dinner-only spots, finger foods and more.

Tampa, however, saw newcomers on the guide for casual dining, such as restaurants that offer sandwiches, house-made pastas, and tacos.