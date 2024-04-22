These are the 10 best restaurants in Orlando: report

Go beyond the turkey legs and Butterbeer with this new report that details the 10 best restaurants in Orlando.

Travel site Fodor's compiled a list of the best restaurants in Orlando, which encapsulates the diverse and flavorful cuisine options that the area has to offer.

"From fine dining spots at five-star resorts near Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando that have earned their Michelin stars to hideaways in the city’s Mills 50 district–a hotbed for Southeast Asian and omakase–it’s all about being surprised by the breadth and depth of Orlando’s cuisine scene," Fodor's wrote on its list, which was published on April 10.

Here's a look at the top 10 restaurants in Orlando, according to Fodor's. The list is apparently in no particular order.

Kaya, Lake Eola Heights Prato, Winter Park Selam Ethiopian, Williamburg Kife & Spoon, The Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes Capa, Four Seasons Resort Orlando Soseki, Winter Park The Ravenous Pig, Winter Park Kabooki Sushi, Downtown Orlando and Sand Lake Bombay Street Kitchen, Sky Lake Primo, JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

Click here to read the full report.