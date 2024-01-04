Popular Orlando brunch spot unexpectedly shuts down without warning

A popular brunch spot in Orlando has unexpectedly closed its doors for good.

SLATE Orlando, a locally owned restaurant in the Dr. Phillips area, quietly shut down, as seen in a message on their website and social media accounts.

"To our wonderful customers, It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant," SLATE Orlando said. "We extend our sincere gratitude for your loyalty and support throughout the years. Farewell, and thank you for being a cherished part of our community."

The upscale restaurant also wiped all photos from its Instagram account and shut down its Facebook page since its closure. The farewell message is the only thing visible on the SLATE Orlando website, too.

SLATE Orlando was located adjacent to Trader Joe's off Sand Lake Road in Dr. Phillips.