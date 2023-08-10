Former home of The Coop restaurant hits the market in Winter Park

The building that was home to popular Winter Park restaurant The Coop is now on the market – and the sellers are already getting a lot of interest.

Colliers has the listing, a team led by Executive Vice President and exclusive broker Sean Glickman with senior associate Chris Smith and senior financial analyst David Craig. The asking price for the 4,695-square-foot property at 610 W. Morse Blvd. is $4.3 million.

Glickman told FOX 35 News the team feels the highest and best use for the property is as a re-development into a luxury townhome or condominium building.

They have already received a lot of interest after the listing went public, he said.

There's also leasing potential for the property, at a rate of $50 per square foot per year, plus property expenses.

The Coop announced it would close its doors for good on July 10, citing current market rates. The restaurant, which was open for nearly a decade, served its last meal on July 16.

Founder John Rivers told FOX 35 News at the time that their lease was ending, and the new rent was going to be nearly double what they’re paying now.

"We can’t survive on doubling the rent because we can’t survive on bringing up our prices that much," Rivers said. "I’m sad for closing this chapter but it’s been a good one. I’m focusing on these 10 years and all the people we served here."

Colliers is immediately accepting offers. Contact Sean Glickman at sean.glickman@colliers.com for more information.