Orlando venue to host Taylor Swift album release party

We're just days away from the release of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department. An event planning company is going on tour to celebrate the new release – and Orlando Swifties will have a place to sing their hearts out come April 19.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress is set to release The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. Le Petite Fête is scheduled to host an album release party hours before the album drops and into the night.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Swifties 18 and up can attend the release party at The Abbey near Lake Eola at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are available now for $15.

Le Petite Fête will deck out the event venue with decor inspired by the themes and motifs of The Tortured Poets Department. There will also be a Swift-inspired costume contest, lip-syncing competition and more surprises.

Le Petite Fête is hosting a Taylor Swift album release party at The Abbey on April 18, 2024. (Photo: Le Petite Fête)

"We are thrilled to host Swifties across the country to bring Taylor’s latest masterpiece to life through our signature events," said President/CEO of Le Petite Fête Courtney Gibson Culotta. "With 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Swift will once again raise the bar for storytelling in music, and we are excited to create unforgettable experiences for Swifties across multiple cities to experience this together."

Album release parties are also scheduled for Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa.

