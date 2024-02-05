Orlando International Airport, UCF join in on Taylor Swift album announcement fun

Taylor Swift had herself a night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night – and while she was busy announcing her 11th studio album, fans in Orlando were finding out ways to get in on the action.

The four-time Album of the Year winner said her newest album – called The Tortured Poets Department – would be released on April 19. The announcement came much to amazement of Swifties who were convinced that Swift's switching of her social media profile to black-and-white meant Reputation (Taylor's Version) was coming.

Nope!

The black-and-white photo – and subsequent Grammys red carpet outfit – was a hint to the new album. She released the album cover on social media shortly after announcing it while accepting her 13th-ever Grammy for best pop vocal album.

And locals followed suit.

Orlando International Airport jokingly posted an album cover of their own for The Sleepy Traveler Department, depicting the infamous "sleepy traveler."

"All's fly in love and aviation. Sincerely, The Traveler," MCO captioned the post, mirroring Swift's message that said, "All's fair in love and poetry."

The University of Central Florida joined in too. The school's official account posted a photo of the John C. Hitt Library with the album title, The Hitt Library Poets Stairwell.

The social media team even created their own handwritten prologue to match that of Swift's when she made her announcement.

"All's fair in love and SpaceU," the Knights signed off.