Taylor Swift's new album has an explicit Florida connection

Taylor Swift revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department – and there's a Sunshine State connection.

The four-time Album of the Year winner first announced she would be releasing her 11th studio album on April 19 as she was accepting her Grammy for best pop vocal album on Sunday night.

On the album are 17 songs – and one of them is called "Florida!!!"

Many fans have drawn connections between Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for this album. One is a revelation the English actor made that he's in a group chat called "The Tortured Man Club." Another is the fact that while on her record-breaking "Eras Tour," the "Anti-Hero" singer's Florida show was the first she played after news of her split from Alwyn was made public. That was back in April of last year.

"Florida!!!" is one of two collaborations on this album. Florence & The Machine are featured on the Sunshine State-inspired track, while rapper and singer Post Malone is on the first song of the album, "Fortnight."

Taylor Swift new album tracklist

Here's a look at the full tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department: