$5K reward offered in attack on 90-year-old woman at assisted living facility

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who attacked a 90-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in the Doctor Phillips area.

What we know:

A 90-year-old woman was attacked inside her apartment at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, a senior living facility in Orange County, Florida. The incident occurred on April 29 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Investigators confirmed that the woman was the victim of a battery after an intruder gained access to her unit under circumstances that remain unclear.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man as a person of interest and released video footage in hopes of identifying him. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not clarified how the suspect entered the secured senior living facility. It is also unclear whether the individual in the released video is the same person who committed the assault or what motive, if any, may have been involved.

The backstory:

HarborChase of Dr. Phillips is a well-known senior living community operated by Harbor Retirement Associates. The facility houses older adults, many of whom may have heightened health and safety vulnerabilities.

According to residents and community members, the facility has typically been seen as secure and reputable. The attack has sparked concern in the community about safety in such environments.

Big picture view:

While HarborChase has a solid reputation, this incident highlights potential security gaps that can lead to serious consequences.

What they're saying:

"The resident was unharmed," HarborChase management told FOX 35, despite deputies confirming a battery occurred.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to help: "If you recognize him, call 911 or our non-emergency line at 407-836-4357."

The attack occurred last month at HarborChase Assisted Living, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have released an image of a man described as a person of interest in the case.

What you can do:

Deputies are seeking the community's help in identifying a man possibly connected to the assault of a 90-year-old woman at an Orlando senior living facility. The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday released video of a person of interest in the crime. If you recognize him, you're urged to call 911 or the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 407-836-4357.

