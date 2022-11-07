Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in Atlantic with Florida in cone of uncertainty

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Monday with the Florida peninsula in the cone of uncertainty.

Forecasters say Nicole is expected to gradually strengthen during the next few days, and could be near or at hurricane intensity when it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the potential for a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall to apportion of those areas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1004 mb.

"On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night," the NHC said in an advisory.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas

How will Subtropical Storm Nicole impact Florida?

Nicole is forecast to be a large storm, and regardless of its exact path, the NHC said coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and rip currents and beach erosion are likely along the Florida east coast, the southern United States coast and portions of the northwestern and central Bahamas during the much of the upcoming week.

Beginning on Tuesday, The FOX 35 Storm Team said our area will begin to see increasing winds and late showers. The strongest winds will arrive on Wednesday through Thursday and beach conditions will worsen. On Friday, the system will begin to exit our area, though heavy rain and winds will continue.

"This is not going to be the week to head out to the beach," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said. Coastal hazards at the beaches beginning Monday night through Friday evening include high rip current risk as well as a Coastal Flood Watch at all Atlantic side beaches.

"If you do live along the beach, make sure you get sandbags, have all your preparations. We could be seeing power outages Thursday into Friday, so make sure that you are charging up all of your devices," Gargaro added.

As Nicole moves through the Central Florida area, here's a look at the tropical storm wind potential it will bring Florida on Wednesday morning and evening and Thursday afternoon:

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor Nicole and will share any new developments and impacts for the Central Florida area as soon as details are available.

Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through Nov. 30.