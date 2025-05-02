Grandmother of 12-year-old accused of street racing speaks to FOX 35: 'We could be burying 4 or 5 kids'
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy says he stopped two cars who were racing side by side. He says one driver was 17 years old. The other was 12, and had two 16-year-old passengers in the car.
‘Believe me, my grandson, he is on restriction’
What we know:
The younger kid’s grandmother is livid. She kept pointing out that people are laughing at this story because no one got hurt, but things could have been much worse.
What we don't know:
The deputy did not say how fast the kids were driving, and we don’t know what the judge will ultimately decide to do as punishment.
What they're saying:
The grandmother of the 12-year-old accused of racing in this case spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News. She asked not to be named in this story. She says she’s seen people online laughing about the story.
"People might think it's funny, but at the end of the day, we could be burying about four or five kids," the grandmother said. "Thanks to the… Volusia County Sheriff's Department, that he was there at the right time, because it could have been really worse."
The deputy who stopped the boys pointed out to the 17-year-old driver that he’s only a couple months away from adulthood, when this arrest would have been a more permanent stain on his record.
"Believe me, my grandson, he is on restriction," the grandmother told FOX 35. "He don't have a phone. He was been blocked from hanging out with those kids."
What's next:
The 12-year-old and 17-year-old will both have to appear in court. They’re facing criminal charges for racing on a highway. The two 16-year-old passengers who were with the 12-year-old are getting charged for knowingly riding as a passenger during a race.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: FOX 35’s Marie Edinger spoke with the grandmother of the 12-year-old accused of racing in this story, after finding her on social media. She also spoke with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office about the incident and the charges the kids are facing, and reviewed body camera footage. She went around the neighborhood where this happened and talked with people living in the area about people driving recklessly there.