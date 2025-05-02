Grandmother of 12-year-old accused of street racing speaks to FOX 35: 'We could be burying 4 or 5 kids'

The Brief A Volusia County deputy stopped a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old for street racing, with two 16-year-olds as passengers. The 12-year-old’s grandmother says the situation could have ended in tragedy and isn’t something to laugh at. All teens face criminal charges and will appear in court.



A Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy says he stopped two cars who were racing side by side. He says one driver was 17 years old. The other was 12, and had two 16-year-old passengers in the car.

‘Believe me, my grandson, he is on restriction’

What we know:

The younger kid’s grandmother is livid. She kept pointing out that people are laughing at this story because no one got hurt, but things could have been much worse.

What we don't know:

The deputy did not say how fast the kids were driving, and we don’t know what the judge will ultimately decide to do as punishment.

What they're saying:

The grandmother of the 12-year-old accused of racing in this case spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News. She asked not to be named in this story. She says she’s seen people online laughing about the story.

"People might think it's funny, but at the end of the day, we could be burying about four or five kids," the grandmother said. "Thanks to the… Volusia County Sheriff's Department, that he was there at the right time, because it could have been really worse."

The deputy who stopped the boys pointed out to the 17-year-old driver that he’s only a couple months away from adulthood, when this arrest would have been a more permanent stain on his record.

"Believe me, my grandson, he is on restriction," the grandmother told FOX 35. "He don't have a phone. He was been blocked from hanging out with those kids."

What's next:

The 12-year-old and 17-year-old will both have to appear in court. They’re facing criminal charges for racing on a highway. The two 16-year-old passengers who were with the 12-year-old are getting charged for knowingly riding as a passenger during a race.

