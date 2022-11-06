Tracking Invest-98L: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents

With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Invest-98L, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the current Tropical Disturbance, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents.

Flagler County

Two sandbag locations will open on Monday in Flagler County as officials warn residents about elevated winds, high tides, and sand dunes that are slated to take a pounding when the storm passes through the state.

"Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system," said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. "We know we are going to suffer some impacts from this storm, and we want residents to be as prepared as they can be."

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household which will be available at the following locations:

Flagler Technical College - 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Flagler County officials said it is unlikely that they will order evacuations for the upcoming storm, but urge property owners to pay attention to weather forecasts and to expect direct impacts to the beaches and dune systems.

Altamonte Springs

Merrill Park - 985 Merrill Park Drive (Off Jamestown Blvd) beginning on Monday, November, 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last. No shovels will be provided.

The current timeline of potential tropical impacts are:

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Increasing winds and late showers

Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 10: Strongest winds will arrive and beach conditions will worsen

Friday, Nov. 11: The system will begin exiting the area, though heavy rain and wind will continue

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette said we'll likely have a named storm over the next couple of days. If the system does earn a name, it would be the fourteenth of the season and be labeled "Nicole."