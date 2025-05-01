Jordanian man in Florida sentenced for vandalism tied to anti-Israel motive

The Brief A Jordanian man living in Florida was sentenced to six years for damaging a solar facility and businesses over pro-Israel ties. He left threatening letters promising mass destruction across America. Authorities say the attacks caused over $450,000 in damage and raised infrastructure security concerns.



A Jordanian man living in Florida was sentenced to six years for damaging a solar facility and businesses over pro-Israel ties.

‘Threatening to commit mass violence… will not be tolerated’

What we know:

A Jordanian national living in central Florida has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after admitting to a campaign of politically motivated vandalism, including damage to a solar energy facility and local businesses.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 44, pleaded guilty to threatening the use of explosives and to the destruction of an energy facility. The total damage exceeds $450,000, with a restitution hearing still pending, federal prosecutors said.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 44, pleaded guilty to threatening the use of explosives and to the destruction of an energy facility.

Court documents reveal that Hnaihen targeted facilities he believed supported the state of Israel, leaving behind letters that detailed political grievances and threats. He wore a mask and acted primarily at night, leaving what authorities described as "warning letters" addressed to the U.S. government.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly detailed how Hnaihen chose his targets beyond the alleged political motivation. The content of his letters—beyond general threats and anti-Israel statements—has not been fully disclosed. Officials also have not confirmed whether Hnaihen was working alone or whether any wider networks were involved. Furthermore, there has been no indication if federal authorities are investigating his ties to any domestic or international groups.

The motive behind his escalation from business vandalism to critical infrastructure remains under investigation, and officials have not stated whether other facilities were potentially at risk.

The backstory:

Hnaihen’s acts began in June 2023, when prosecutors say he initiated a series of nighttime attacks on businesses in the Orlando area. He smashed storefronts and left politically charged notes decrying U.S. support for Israel. Later that month, he broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, where he caused widespread destruction to solar panel arrays over several hours.

His campaign culminated in early July with an incident at a propane gas distribution center, where investigators recovered another of his notes. The repeated pattern of targeting energy-related facilities and critical infrastructure escalated concerns among law enforcement agencies.

What they're saying:

Federal officials have underscored the seriousness of Hnaihen’s actions and the broader threat they posed.

"Threatening to commit mass violence against American citizens and targeting businesses or institutions for destruction will not be tolerated," said U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Gregory W. Kehoe in a statement following the sentencing.

Court records and prosecutors noted the threatening language in the letters, including a vow to "destroy or explode everything here in whole America," particularly businesses supporting what Hnaihen called "the racist state of Israel."

Big picture view:

Hnaihen’s case underscores growing concern over politically motivated domestic threats, particularly those targeting infrastructure under the guise of foreign policy grievances. While his actions were not linked to a broader group, the methodical nature of the attacks and the symbolic targeting of energy sites raise alarms about the vulnerabilities of critical systems and the potential for ideologically driven lone actors to cause significant damage.

This incident also resonates locally, particularly in Florida, where communities depend on stable energy infrastructure and where debates over the intersection of foreign policy and domestic safety have intensified in recent years.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: