Palm Coast semi-truck hauling watermelons catches fire, officials say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A semi-truck filled with watermelons caught on fire Friday night in the Palm Coast area, officials say.
The Palm Coast Fire Department said it responded to a reported vehicle on fire around 10:52 p.m. on May 2 on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 294.
When firefighters arrived, they said they found flames coming from the cab of a semi-truck and spreading into the front of the trailer, which was hauling watermelons.
A semi-truck filled with watermelons caught on fire Friday night in the Palm Coast area, officials say. (Credit: Palm Coast Fire Department)
Crews said they were able to stop the fire before it reached the fuel tanks or spread through the whole trailer.
Officials believe the fire started from a back-inside tire that may have been flat and overheated, eventually sparking the fire.
Authorities said no one was injured during the incident.
