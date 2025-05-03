Expand / Collapse search

Palm Coast semi-truck hauling watermelons catches fire, officials say

Published  May 3, 2025 3:57pm EDT
Palm Coast
    • A semi-truck filled with watermelons caught on fire Friday night in the Palm Coast area.
    • Officials believe the fire started from a back-inside tire that may have been flat and overheated.
    • Fire crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the fuel tanks or spread through the whole trailer.

PALM COAST, Fla. - A semi-truck filled with watermelons caught on fire Friday night in the Palm Coast area, officials say.

The Palm Coast Fire Department said it responded to a reported vehicle on fire around 10:52 p.m. on May 2 on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 294.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found flames coming from the cab of a semi-truck and spreading into the front of the trailer, which was hauling watermelons.

A semi-truck filled with watermelons caught on fire Friday night in the Palm Coast area, officials say. (Credit: Palm Coast Fire Department)

Crews said they were able to stop the fire before it reached the fuel tanks or spread through the whole trailer.

Officials believe the fire started from a back-inside tire that may have been flat and overheated, eventually sparking the fire.

Authorities said no one was injured during the incident. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Palm Coast Fire Department in a social media post on May 3, 2025.

