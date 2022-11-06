Timeline: When tropical disturbance in Atlantic could impact Florida this week

Confidence is increasing for Florida to see impacts this week from a developing area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is likely to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days, and that system will bring strong winds, rain and coastal flooding to Florida , Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, Florida could see impacts from the tropical disturbance as early as Tuesday (Election Day) with a peak in the action Wednesday night into Thursday.

Local impacts could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 30-50 mph, rising seas-surf, beach erosion during times of higher tides as the full moon phase influences tide cycles.

As of Sunday morning, here is the timeline of potential tropical impacts:

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Increasing winds and late showers

Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 10: Strongest winds will arrive and beach conditions will worsen

Friday, Nov. 11: The system will begin exiting the area, though heavy rain and wind will continue

If the system does earn a name, it would be the fourteenth of the season and be labeled "Nicole."

A tropical strike during November is not unheard of for the Sunshine State. Hurricane Kate made landfall on November 21, 1985, and holds the record for being the latest in-season strike by a hurricane on the lower 48.