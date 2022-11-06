Timeline: When tropical disturbance in Atlantic could impact Florida this week
Confidence is increasing for Florida to see impacts this week from a developing area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is likely to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days, and that system will bring strong winds, rain and coastal flooding to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
According to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, Florida could see impacts from the tropical disturbance as early as Tuesday (Election Day) with a peak in the action Wednesday night into Thursday.
Local impacts could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 30-50 mph, rising seas-surf, beach erosion during times of higher tides as the full moon phase influences tide cycles.
As of Sunday morning, here is the timeline of potential tropical impacts:
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: Increasing winds and late showers
- Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 10: Strongest winds will arrive and beach conditions will worsen
- Friday, Nov. 11: The system will begin exiting the area, though heavy rain and wind will continue
If the system does earn a name, it would be the fourteenth of the season and be labeled "Nicole."
A tropical strike during November is not unheard of for the Sunshine State. Hurricane Kate made landfall on November 21, 1985, and holds the record for being the latest in-season strike by a hurricane on the lower 48.