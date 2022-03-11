'He was out of control': Stepdad talks about son named as suspect in Daytona Beach double murder

New details released in the investigation of a double-murder during Bike Week reveal that a witness provided deputies with a picture of Jean Robert Macean, first identified as a person of interest in the brutal killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman, and then later named as a suspect.

Law enforcement officers arrested Macean, 32, at an apartment complex off Pointe Vista Circle in Orange County on Thursday morning.

We talked to Addison Rubin, who said he is Macean’s stepfather. He gave FOX 35 News an exclusive look at the bedroom of Macean.

"Lot of police here. FBI, police, lot, they told me don’t go inside. I spent six hours outside."

Garbage and other items were strewn everywhere. He told us that deputies ransacked the place, looking for evidence right after his arrest.

"When I come to go inside here, police told me don’t go inside. Me get upset when I see a lot of police come in here," he said.

Macean appeared before an Orange County judge on Friday, accused of brutally stabbing the Daytona Beach couple to death last weekend. He was denied bond.

New details just released by investigators state that the bodies were dragged from a pool of blood and across a sidewalk, before being placed in the front yard of a home. Their belongings were scattered all over the place.

Jean Robert Macean

When asked if he knew that his stepson was going to Daytona Beach for Bike Week, Rubin replied, "No, I don’t know anything."

He said his stepson has always been difficult.

"When I talk to guy, he don’t listen to me. He don’t listen to his mother. I can’t control him."

Rubin tells us that Macean’s mother died from COVID-19 six months ago. He said he’s not sure how his stepson earned a living and added that he often spent the day listening to music or watching television.

"I don’t know where he went to work," he added.

Investigators said they tracked Macean through his credit card receipts.

