Stardust Racers coaster officially reopens amid death investigation

Universal Orlando officially reopened its Stardust Racers roller coaster following the death of a guest in September.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, died after riding the coaster on September 17. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed an autopsy was conducted on Zavala and listed the cause of death as multiple blunt impact injuries.

His death was ruled an accident.

In a letter to Universal Team Members (employees) on Friday, Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin said teams have conducted several safety checks, inspections and investigations.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss," Irwin wrote in her letter, which was obtained by FOX 35 Orlando on Friday.

"Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides."

The ride reopened to parkgoers around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Zavala family, plans to hold a press conference on Monday after the ride's reopening.