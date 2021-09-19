'Space 220' restaurant opens at Epcot: Prices, menu, and more

Walt Disney World has officially opened its newest restaurant, ‘Space 220.'

Space 220 is located inside Epcot and described by Disney as an "out-of-this-world dining experience." The space-themed restaurant serves fine dining on a whole new level. Prix fixe menus are used and feature upscale, contemporary dishes inspired by ideas from far beyond Earth.

Guests begin their journey by checking into the Space 220 'Departure Lounge' in Future World. They will board one of two "space elevators" and travel what seems like 220 miles above Earth to the Centauri Space Station. While traveling up, guests can look down a viewport and see Epcot shrink away while the space station comes into view.

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from FOX 35's David Martin)

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Jean Yves Etienne)

Once docked, Disney said that guests will enter the Centauri Space Station-themed dining area. There will be a panoramic view of Earth and both work and leisure activities will take place beyond the windows of the restaurant.

Space 220 restaurant inside (Photo from FOX 35's David Martin)

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Jean Yves Etienne)

Developed by Executive Chef Marc Kusche, a two-course prix fixe menu will be offered for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu will be available for dinner. Additional dishes and sides can be added to your meal via à la carte. Fine wine, beer, and atmospheric cocktails can also be purchased.

Disney has provided the full Space 220 menu on their website.

LUNCH:

It lists the lunch prix fixe as $55 per adult and it includes one ‘Lift-Off,’ which is an appetizer, and one ‘Star Course,’ which is an entrée.

Lift-Offs include:

Big Bang Burrata: Burrata di Mozzarella, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Arugula, Sunflower Seed Romesco

Blue Moon Cauliflower: Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Housemade Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dust

Centauri Cesar Salad: Miniature Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano

Galaxy Grain Salad: Quinoa, Beluga Lentils, Roasted Red and Golden Beets, Oranges, King Oyster Mushroom, Cashew Hummus

Starry Calamari: Fried Calamari, Italian Cherry Peppers, Spicy Marinara, Roasted Pepper Citrus Aioli

Neptune Tartare: Yellowfin Tuna, Yuzu Ginger Miso, Soy, Avocado, Raddish, Apple, Sesame Crackers

Space Greens: Bibb Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Pears, Spiced Pecans, Apple Cider Dressing

Star Courses include:

Seared Tuna: Spiced Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Marinated Egg, Brown Rice, Edamame, Pineapple, Radishes

Centauri Burger: Signature Beef Blend, White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fried Potato Wedges, Sriracha Aioli

Roasted Free-Range Chicken: Chicken Roulade, Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Garlic Thyme Jus

Terra-Bolognese: Corn Linguine, Tempeh Ragu, Macadamia Nut "Ricotta," Zucchini, Mushroom

Bluehouse Salmon: Glazed Carrots, King Oyster Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, Ginger, Beurre Blanc

Flat Iron Steak: Coffee Space Rub, Smashed Fingerling Potatoes, Cabernet Butter, Haricot Vert

Baked Maccheroni: Candele Pasta, Sausage Ragu, Broccolini, Sheep’s Milk Ricotta, Béchamel, Pecorino

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Walt Disney World)

The following ‘Space Station Supplemental,’ which is an additional element to your prix fixe meal, can be added for $18:

Galactic Lobster Globe: Maine Lobster Salad, Quinoa, Bulgur Wheat, Avocado, Lettuce, Mango, Citrus Dressing, Crispy Wonton

‘Flight Bites,' which are additional food items, are available for purchase as well. Prices range between $12 and $34. Options include:

Astro Deviled Eggs: Free-Range Eggs, Maple Glazed Bacon, Scallion, Pickled Shallots, Micro Cilantro

Blue Moon Cauliflower: Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Housemade Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dust

Short Rib Sliders: White Cheddar Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Butter Pickles

Starry Calamari: Fried Calamari, Italian Cherry Peppers, Spicy Marinara, Roasted Pepper Citrus Aioli

Chicken on Waffles: Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon and Roasted Corn Waffle, Spiced Coleslaw, Bourbon Maple Glaze

New England Lobster Roll: Chilled Maine Lobster, Butter Toasted Bun, Celery, Chive, Lemon Mayonnaise

There are also ‘Satellite Sides,’ which are additional side dishes diners can purchase. Prices range between $8 and $10. They include:

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Fried Potato Wedges

Brussel Sprouts

Broccolini

Adults can partake in a variety of alcoholic drinks for an additional cost. The restaurant serves beers and wines, as well as ‘Atmospheric Spirits,’ ranging between $15 and $17 each. These include:

Celestial Cosmopolitan: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry-Hibiscus Juice, Moon Dust

Stargarita: Herradura Plata, Cointreau, House Made Agave Sour, B’lure

The Nebula: Maker’s Mark, Pineapple, Honey, Passion Fruit, Angostura Bitters, Moon Dust

Planetary Punch: Bacardi Silver, Malibu, Blue Curacao, Guava, Coconut

Jupiter Fizz: Hendrick’s Gin, Aperol, Grapefruit, Mango

The Big Tang: Avion Silver, Grand Marnier, Tang-Infused Agave Nectar, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Served with Astronaut Ice Cream

Red Star: Jameson, Dragon Fruit, Fresh Lemon, Onyx

Atmospritz: New Amsterdam, Aperol, Blood Orange, Orange Juice, Prosecco, Cotton Candy Cloud

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Zero-proof cocktails are available for $12 each if diners do not want alcohol. The drinks are served in collectible cups and include Space 220 collectible trading cards. The drinks are:

Moon Rocks: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, Moon Rocks.

Lightyear Lemonade: Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Mint.

The Milky Way: Chilled Espresso, Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup, Caramel, Cream, Milky Way

Children visiting Space 220 can enjoy lunch for $29. This includes a Star Course, a Supernova Sweet – which is a dessert, a Celestial Beverage – soda, milk, apple juice, or a bottle of water, and Space 220 collectible trading cards.

Children’s Star Courses include:

Space-Ghetti: Chicken Meatball and Tomato Sauce

Cosmic Chicken: Fried Chicken Tenders, Honey Mustard Dip, Ketchup, Space Fries

Mission Macaroni: Corkscrew Shaped Pasta, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Breadcrumbs

Galactic Salmon: Mashed Potatoes and Broccolini

Smashed Burger: Burger, American Cheese, Space Fries

Children’s Supernova Sweets include:

Cosmic Cupcake: Chocolate Devil’s Food Cake Topped with Galactic Frosting

Gelato Scoop: Chocolate or Vanilla, Chocolate Sauce

Sorbet: Strawberry or Mango

A range of children’s beverages can also be purchased for $12 and are served in a Space 220 collectible cup. The drinks are:

Moon Rocks: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, Moon Rocks.

Lightyear Lemonade: Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Mint.

DINNER:

Dinner is $79 per adult and it includes one Lift-Off, one Star Course, and one Supernova Sweet.

Lift-Offs include:

Big Bang Burrata: Burrata di Mozzarella, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Arugula, Sunflower Seed Romesco

Blue Moon Cauliflower: Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Housemade Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dust

Centauri Cesar Salad: Miniature Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano

Galaxy Grain Salad: Quinoa, Beluga Lentils, Roasted Red and Golden Beets, Oranges, King Oyster Mushroom, Cashew Hummus

Starry Calamari: Fried Calamari, Italian Cherry Peppers, Spicy Marinara, Roasted Pepper Citrus Aioli

Neptune Tartare: Yellowfin Tuna, Yuzu Ginger Miso, Soy, Avocado, Raddish, Apple, Sesame Crackers

Space Greens: Bibb Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Pears, Spiced Pecans, Apple Cider Dressing

Star Courses include:

Slow Rotation Short Rib: Braised Short Rib, Cheddar Grits, Bacon, Haricot Vert

Roasted Free-Range Chicken: Chicken Roulade, Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Garlic Thyme Jus

Terra-Bolognese: Corn Linguine, Tempeh Ragu, Macadamia Nut "Ricotta," Zucchini, Mushroom

8oz Filet Mignon: Cabernet Butter, Potato Leek Croquette, Haricot Vert. Shrimp or lobster can be added for an additional fee.

Florida Red Snapper: San Marzano Tomato Broth, Fingerling Potatoes, Broccolini, Sicilian Tapenade

X2 Duck: Roasted and Confit Crescent Duck, Butternut Squash Flan, Brussels Sprouts, Orange Glaze

Bluehouse Salmon: Glazed Carrots, King Oyster Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, Ginger, Beurre Blanc

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Jean Yves Etienne)

The following Space Station Supplementals can be added to your meal for between $18 to $20:

24-ounce Bone-In Ribeye: Coffee Space Rub, Cheddar Leek Moonrock, Asparagus, Cippolini Onion

1.5-pound Baked Whole Lobster Stuffed with Jumbo Crab: Roasted Corn, Broccolini, Mornay Sauce

Flight Bites are available for purchase as well. Prices range between $12 and $34. Options include:

Astro Deviled Eggs: Free-Range Eggs, Maple Glazed Bacon, Scallion, Pickled Shallots, Micro Cilantro

Blue Moon Cauliflower: Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Housemade Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dust

Short Rib Sliders: White Cheddar Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Butter Pickles

Starry Calamari: Fried Calamari, Italian Cherry Peppers, Spicy Marinara, Roasted Pepper Citrus Aioli

Chicken on Waffles: Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon and Roasted Corn Waffle, Spiced Coleslaw, Bourbon Maple Glaze

New England Lobster Roll: Chilled Maine Lobster, Butter Toasted Bun, Celery, Chive, Lemon Mayonnaise

Satellite Sides can be purchased for anywhere between $8 and $10. They include:

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Fried Potato Wedges

Brussel Sprouts

Broccolini

SuperNova Sweets included in the prix fixe menu are:

Carrot Cake: Plant-Based Carrot Cake with Plant-Based Cream Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Toasted Pepitas

Chocolate Cheesecake: Whipped Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Sauce, White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls, Cookie Crumbs, Dark Chocolate Shards

Lemon Mousse: Lemon Mousse Sphere adorned with White Chocolate Rings, Lemon Custard, Marinated Blueberries, Lemon Curd

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake: Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Crunchy Pearls, Salted Toffee Drizzle

Gelato and Sorbet: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Mango

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Jean Yves Etienne)

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from Jean Yves Etienne)

Adults can partake in a variety of alcoholic drinks for an additional cost. The restaurant serves beers and wines, as well as ‘Atmospheric Spirits,’ ranging between $15 and $17 each. These include:

Celestial Cosmopolitan: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry-Hibiscus Juice, Moon Dust

Stargarita: Herradura Plata, Cointreau, House Made Agave Sour, B’lure

The Nebula: Maker’s Mark, Pineapple, Honey, Passion Fruit, Angostura Bitters, Moon Dust

Planetary Punch: Bacardi Silver, Malibu, Blue Curacao, Guava, Coconut

Jupiter Fizz: Hendrick’s Gin, Aperol, Grapefruit, Mango

The Big Tang: Avion Silver, Grand Marnier, Tang-Infused Agave Nectar, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Served with Astronaut Ice Cream

Red Star: Jameson, Dragon Fruit, Fresh Lemon, Onyx

Atmospritz: New Amsterdam, Aperol, Blood Orange, Orange Juice, Prosecco, Cotton Candy Cloud

Zero-proof cocktails are available for $12 each if diners do not want alcohol. The drinks are served in collectible cups and include Space 220 collectible trading cards. The drinks are:

Moon Rocks: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, Moon Rocks.

Lightyear Lemonade: Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Mint.

The Milky Way: Chilled Espresso, Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup, Caramel, Cream, Milky Way

Space 220 restaurant (Photo from FOX 35's David Martin)

Children visiting Space 220 can enjoy dinner for $29. This includes a Star Course, a Supernova Sweet, a Celestial Beverage, and Space 220 collectible trading cards.

Children’s Star Courses include:

Space-Ghetti: Chicken Meatball and Tomato Sauce

Cosmic Chicken: Fried Chicken Tenders, Honey Mustard Dip, Ketchup, Space Fries

Mission Macaroni: Corkscrew Shaped Pasta, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Breadcrumbs

Galactic Salmon: Mashed Potatoes and Broccolini

Steak & Space Fries: Grilled NY Strip Steak and Space Fries

Children’s Supernova Sweets include:

Cosmic Cupcake: Chocolate Devil’s Food Cake Topped with Galactic Frosting

Gelato Scoop: Chocolate or Vanilla, Chocolate Sauce

Sorbet: Strawberry or Mango

A range of children’s beverages can also be purchased for $12 and are served in a Space 220 collectible cup. The drinks are:

Moon Rocks: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, Moon Rocks.

Lightyear Lemonade: Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Mint.

See the full Space 220 menu on the Walt Disney World website.

MORE NEWS: Disney World History: The opening and evolution of the iconic ‘Space Mountain’ attraction

Those who want to experience Space 220 must go to Epcot and head towards the ‘Mission: SPACE’ attraction, which is next to the restaurant. Guests can make reservations on the Walt Disney World website. However, dining reservations do not guarantee access to Epcot. You must have a Disney Park Pass reservation and park hopper availability could change daily.

Space 220 restaurant outside (Photo from FOX 35's David Martin)

The introduction of Space 220 is just one of several expansions coming to Epcot as Disney will transform the park over the next several years. They described the changes as the "biggest transformation of any Disney park in history." There will be new attractions, restaurants, and experiences to enjoy.

MORE NEWS: Disney's 50th anniversary celebration underway: What to expect

Some of the other new additions at Epcot are ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure,’ the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ coaster, and ‘HarmonioUS,’ which is the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Harmonious already debuted on the first day of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ’The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Festivities began October 1st and go for 18 months.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for what’s to come during Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.