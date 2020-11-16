Disney gives preview of Star Wars hotel, Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, and more

article

Lots of exciting new things are coming to Walt Disney World and the theme park company is sharing more photos of a few experiences in development.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products, took the virtual stage at the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference this week. He shared a behind-the-scenes look at the last year of Walt Disney World and what to expect in 2021.

This included a look at the multi-year transformation of Epcot, including the 'Harmonious' nighttime spectacular, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' roller coaster, and the 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure' ride.

He described Harmonious as "one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created" and it will feature the "hallmarks of a Disney experience, including music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world."

It will reportedly be at the World Showcase Lagoon and features massive floating set pieces, a variety of show effects, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers, pyrotechnics, and more.

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Plans are on track at Epcot for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in 2021. The family-friendly attraction shrink guests down to the scale of a rat for an adventure with Chef Remy. The ride features special trackless ride vehicles in a 3D experience.

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Then, outside of the World Showcase will be the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. It's described as a family-friendly storytelling coaster with a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees can do a reverse launch.

It is said to be a "first-of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds."

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Next door near Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World is working on their 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,' where guests can live on a starship for a two-day, two-night immersive experience.

Disney said that guests "will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu and much more."

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

D’Amaro also outlined some of the changes coming to Disneyland in California, Shangai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disneyland. This includes the 'Avengers Campus,' a 'Zootopia' metropolis, and 'Fantasy Springs.'

Visit the DisneyParks Blog for more information on these new attractions.

